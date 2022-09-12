PAVIA

«I saw a good team, united and that, in addition to trying to build, helps one another. A positive environment on and off the pitch and I’m certainly happy with all this and more ».

Giuseppe Nucera, president in his fourth season at the helm of Pavia is satisfied and during the race comments on the victory of the Azzurri. Arriving on Friday evening from Geneva he was close to the team in the pre-match and then spoke in the stands with many fans. Compared to the over 400 spectators of the debut with the Vis Nova about 300 people present between the stands and the curve yesterday evening (in conjunction with the White Night in the city) for the second day of the championship. Team warmly supported by the curve, but also by the audience in the grandstand.

“I am certainly satisfied with the sensations I had in these first releases that I saw on video and today at Fortunati” reiterates Nucera. And so, under the eyes of the Italian president, Pavia collects their second consecutive victory at Fortunati and from tomorrow they will be able to think about the commitment on Wednesday evening (20.30 at Fortunati) with Vogherese in the derby of the third round of group 15 of the Cup Italy in which the two teams will compete for the passage of the round with the guests leading the standings with 6 points in front of the 4 of the Azzurri. And surely there will be an important audience. Meanwhile, Pavia will rest today to prepare this Cup derby from tomorrow in a week that will see the Azzurri again twice on the pitch at Fortunati, since then on Sunday for the third of the field they will host Ardor Lazzate for another of the many home matches of calendar in this month of September. –

Enrico Venni