Original title: Sichuan Province terminated the first-level emergency response to the earthquake and shifted to the transitional resettlement and restoration and reconstruction stage

At 17:50 on September 12, the Sichuan Province “9.5” Luding Earthquake Relief Province, City (State) County Frontline Joint Command held a press conference, announcing that from 18:00 on September 12, the provincial earthquake will be terminated. Level 1 emergency response, transition to transitional resettlement and restoration and reconstruction stage.

After the response is terminated, relevant departments at all levels will continue to do follow-up work.

One is to spare no effort to treat the wounded, and do everything possible to reduce the number of casualties caused by injuries. At the same time, continue to strengthen investigations in key areas and actively search for missing persons.

The second is to properly do a good job of temporary transitional resettlement for the masses, continue to do a good job in ensuring the supply of materials, and plan ahead for winter and spring assistance.

The third is to continue repairing earthquake-damaged infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water conservancy, and communications.

The fourth is to strengthen the monitoring and early warning of earthquakes, meteorology and hydrology, do a good job in the investigation of hidden dangers of geological disasters and the safety appraisal of housing and facilities, and resolutely avoid casualties caused by secondary disasters.

The fifth is to accelerate the comprehensive assessment of disaster losses, encourage and help the masses to carry out production and self-help, and scientifically plan post-disaster reconstruction.

(Reporter Zhu Xingjian Oriole Li Zhen Qi Tao Fan Jianfeng Zhang Yushan)

