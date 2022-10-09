Original title: World Championships – Chinese women’s volleyball team won the 7th victory 3-0, eliminated Belgium at the buzzer and advanced to the top 8

On the evening of October 9th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships ushered in the fourth round of Group E in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. Cai Bin took command of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, which is now ranked fifth in the world. The field and points dominated and eliminated Belgium to advance to the top 8. In the end, the victory was sealed 3-0 in three straight games and won the seventh victory of the World Championships.

In the fourth round of Group E, the Chinese women’s volleyball team launched the main attack No. 12 Li Yingying and No. 10 Wang Yunli, the auxiliary No. 1 Yuan Xinyue (captain) and No. 7 Wang Yuanyuan, the second pass No. 3 Diao Linyu, the support No. 6 Gong Xiangyu and the free man No. 18 Wang Mengjie to start;

In contrast, the Belgian No. 12 in the world dispatched No. 19 Van Avermaet (originally served as a secondary attack), the main attack was No. 3 Herbots and No. 7 Van Gerst (captain), and the auxiliary No. 4 Lemmens and No. 13 Jean Sens, setter No. 15 Van de Weaver and Liberty No. 18 Lampelberg debut.

In the first game, Wang Yuanyuan blocked the ball and made a mistake. Gong Xiangyu adjusted the attack. The Chinese women’s volleyball team jumped to 3-2 through Wang Yuanyuan, but was backed by Van Avermatt. 4. Li Yingying opened up and successively defended and consolidated the advantage to 9-5, forcing Belgium to suspend. The Chinese women’s volleyball team relied on Li Yingying to dunk, but Wang Yunli made a pass, Wang Yuanyuan failed to cross the net and lost 3 points in a row at 10-6. Fortunately, she made a sneak attack. quick.

Li Yingying chased Van Gerst’s first pass and Wang Yunwei’s light drop to 13-9. After the Belgian truce, Gong Xiangyushen defended the drop and then Diao Linyu attacked the second ball to 17-11. The Chinese women’s volleyball team relied on Li Yingying to storm the thug out of bounds and Wang Yuanyuan flew back to 20-15. Wang Yuanyuan got headshots by Lampelberg and Wang Yunxiang with dunks, Yuan Xinyue was 24-18, and used Sens to run and fly out of bounds to seize the opportunity 25-18.

In the third game, Li Yingying adjusted the strong attack and Gong Xiangyu changed the buckle to hang to 2-1. The Chinese women's volleyball team lost 2 points in a row due to Li Yingying's poor forward pass. Wang Yunwei made a strong offensive breakthrough and Yuan Xinyue quickly tied 7-7. The Chinese women's volleyball team was broken by Van Avermaet. Fortunately, Gong Xiangyu was level, Yuan Xinyue probed the ball from the net and approached 14-11 to force Belgium to suspend. Wang Yuanyuan's defense was flying, but Wang Yunliu blocked Herbots' back three. The Chinese women's volleyball team passed Wang Yunliu's dunk to 16-12. Unfortunately, Wang Mengjie's defense failed. After chasing the points 17-19, Cai Bin was forced to suspend. After the Chinese women's volleyball team lost another point, Li Yingying attacked and Gong Xiangyu tied the back to 22-20. Yang Hanyu and Gong Xiangyu blocked 24-22 and wasted 3 match points, but they still benefited from it. Wang Yunxiang jumped to seal the victory to 27-25. (Ren Yuyin)

