Home Sports World Cup 2022 without Benzema: France, the odds are rising. And Brazil…
Sports

World Cup 2022 without Benzema: France, the odds are rising. And Brazil…

by admin
World Cup 2022 without Benzema: France, the odds are rising. And Brazil…

The Ballon d’Or muscle injury doesn’t leave bookmakers indifferent: here’s how the chances of final victory change according to the operators

Qatar 2022 loses another star. And bad luck hit France again: Karim Benzema was forced to miss the World Cup due to a muscle injury (quadriceps of the left thigh). After Pogba, Kanté, Kimpembe, Maignan and Nkunku, Deschamps must also give up the Ballon d’Or.

An absence that weighs heavily, even from a bookmaker perspective: Argentina had already overtaken Les Les Bleus as the main rival of Brazil (big favorite for the operators). After the knockout of the Real Madrid striker, the trend is confirmed and the gap increases: in fact, the shares of the green and gold are further lowered, now even to 4.25, for example with Better, Sisal and 888Sport; they rise touching peaks of 9.00 those of the reigning champions. All the ante-post odds on winning the World Cup are in this article.

Does Benzema’s absence also affect the top scorer odds? Kane was and remains the favorite for the bookmakers, followed by Mbappé. But now it is Messi who undermines the two (quota 11.00). And France? After the PSG star, the first transalpines listed are Griezmann and Giroud, both at 41.00. In this article all the odds on the top scorer of Qatar 2022.

November 20 – 12:23

© breaking latest news

See also  Scarpadoro, Milani the favorite Angotti on pole in the women

You may also like

Inter, the Carboni brothers and Esposito: how they...

Gunnar Nordahl, the “fireman” of Milan

Milan, Maignan returns with Salernitana on 4 January

Trends, a very hard day Club Milano is...

The eyes of the world turn to Qatar,...

Fibromyalgia, Laura’s story: “It’s an invisible monster, I...

Qatar-Ecuador, who is Djorkaeff Reasco, Alfaro’s star

Pavia “anticipates” Binasco Tassi: “We have to start...

Udinese, the crux of Becao’s contract must be...

VIDEO / Albania-Armenia, goal and great performance for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy