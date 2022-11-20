The Ballon d’Or muscle injury doesn’t leave bookmakers indifferent: here’s how the chances of final victory change according to the operators

Qatar 2022 loses another star. And bad luck hit France again: Karim Benzema was forced to miss the World Cup due to a muscle injury (quadriceps of the left thigh). After Pogba, Kanté, Kimpembe, Maignan and Nkunku, Deschamps must also give up the Ballon d’Or.

An absence that weighs heavily, even from a bookmaker perspective: Argentina had already overtaken Les Les Bleus as the main rival of Brazil (big favorite for the operators). After the knockout of the Real Madrid striker, the trend is confirmed and the gap increases: in fact, the shares of the green and gold are further lowered, now even to 4.25, for example with Better, Sisal and 888Sport; they rise touching peaks of 9.00 those of the reigning champions. All the ante-post odds on winning the World Cup are in this article.

Does Benzema’s absence also affect the top scorer odds? Kane was and remains the favorite for the bookmakers, followed by Mbappé. But now it is Messi who undermines the two (quota 11.00). And France? After the PSG star, the first transalpines listed are Griezmann and Giroud, both at 41.00. In this article all the odds on the top scorer of Qatar 2022.

November 20 – 12:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

