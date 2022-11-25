The 6-2 success on the first day gives Southgate’s men a good advantage who, regardless of the result of the USA-Iran, can fall in the “derby” even with a three-goal difference

England wasted the first match-point to go through, but despite the suffered 0-0 draw against the United States, Kane and his companions are virtually a foot and a half in the round of 16. Southgate’s men are first in the standings with 4 points, but above all with +4 as goal difference, behind them Iran with 3 points (and -2 goal difference), then the USA with 2 points (0 as goal difference ) and finally Wales at 1 point (-2 as goal difference).

The regulation provides that, in the event that two or more teams finish on equal points, the first criterion considered to draw up the ranking is the goal difference, the second the highest number of goals scored; third criterion, the result of direct confrontation. England, even if they were defeated 3-0 (or with 3 goals difference) by Wales, would remain ahead of their cousins ​​because they would have the same goal difference (+1), but a higher number of goals scored. All regardless of the US-Iran result. However, if England lose 4-0, they will go through if there is a draw in the other match (same points, but better goal difference than Iran).

The Southhgate national team, therefore, is virtually qualified for the round of 16. Who will keep her company? Who will win the three points between Iran and the United States; in the event of a draw between the Iranians and the USA they will be the first to go forward, unless Wales wins, even 1-0, against England. Bale and his companions, therefore, will have to hope for an equal in the other match rather than in the goleada on the “cousins”. See also Furino improves The former Juventus captain transferred to the clinic

