Henderson unlocks the game, Kane doubles a moment before the break, Saka closes in the second half: the Southgate national team enters the quarterfinals

by our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci @filippomricci



England lost Sterling, found Kane and now find France in a sumptuous quarter-final between the winner of the last World Cup and the finalist of the last European Championship. France and England have never met in a knockout match in major tournaments. Gareth Southgate’s team, undefeated in the World Cup with the Africans, reaches the quarterfinals after having swept away the naive Senegal, overwhelmed 3-0 and bad in the two areas between missed goals and poorly recorded defense. England went on to 12 goals, a national record set at the 2018 World Cup when they lost the semi-final to Croatia. The goals have the signature of 8 players, always a good sign.

Heavy names — In these eighths for now without surprises the difference in level between the players marks the way. Senegal had three great chances, but Boulaye Dia, center forward of Salernitana, and Ismaila Sarr, who earns a living in the Championship, didn’t convert them and in England’s first serious action he went under. And before the break, a technical error by Pathe Ciss, Rayo Vallecano’s reserve, condemned him. On the other hand, the goals came thanks to the inspiration of the various Bellinghams, Foden, Kane, Henderson. Names matter, yes.

Sterling a casa — Saka is the only change for Rashford since the 3-0 with Wales, while Raheem Sterling is dealing with serious family problems. "He's trying to resolve family matters – coach Southgate said on TV -. I spent a lot of time with him this morning, but now I have to pass it on to other people who can help him. He's leaving to take care of the What".

Five Englishmen — In Senegal Gana Gueye disqualified, coach Cisse on the bench, recovered from the attack of fever that struck him in the last two days, and 5 players registered in England, Mendy and Koulibaly from Chelsea, Nampalys Mendy in Leicester, Ismaila Sarr and Ilman Ndiaye in Watford and Sheffield United.

Wretched Senegal — Maguire immediately managed to stop Boulaye Dia, who was launched into the net. Then it was Stones who stopped the Serie A center forward with his body and hand, with Ismaila Sarr shooting the very high rebound from a few meters away. And when Pickford opposed Dia’s left arm wrestling diagonally, the chances thrown away by Senegal became excessive for not being punished.

And in fact… — Until then England had accomplished nothing, showing an old football under construction and insecure in the defensive phase. A heel from Foden freed Kane who made Bellingham run to the left: a precise cross for the insertion of Henderson, left free in the area: winning left foot (39′). For the Liverpool midfielder, the third goal for the national team and the first of 2022.

Here is Kane — The referee gave two minutes of added time and when they were about to expire Pathe Ciss lost the ball in the middle: Bellingham launched Foden who offered Kane the ball for his first goal in this World Cup: precise right diagonal to move to -1 from Rooney (53-52) in England’s all-time goalscorers table.

Useless changes — Cisse made a triple substitution in the interval, Ilman Ndiaye, Ciss and Diatta were out, Gueye, Pape Sarr and Dieng were in, but England were now impregnable: relaxed, at ease, unleashed. The third goal came in the 57th minute signed by Saka served by Foden. Southgate gave space to Grealish, Rashford, Mount, Dier and Phillips with the match enlivened only by the incessant roll of Senegalese drums.