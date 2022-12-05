Home News Screams, cowbells, torches, the krampus are back in Tarvisio: the big parade on Thursday
Screams, cowbells, torches, the krampus are back in Tarvisio: the big parade on Thursday

Krampus are back. The first to appear, after the stop to the fashion shows imposed by the Covid restrictions, were those of Cave del Predil. A very suggestive exit that developed by the local group, with San Nicolò who descended from the slopes of Mount Re, awaited by the devils in fur coats at the entrance to the former mine. The shouts, the noise of the cowbells, the smell of the torches were the backdrop to the show, capable of making children and adults apprehensive. Hundreds of people arrived in Cave for the event, despite the heavy snowfall.

Monday, December 5, will be the highlight of the tradition, with krampus appearing throughout the valley. It will start at 1.30 pm on Piana Fusine, to continue at 5.30 pm at the council houses for the lighting of a bonfire. The most eagerly awaited parade will be that of Tarvisio centre, where the krampus groups of Tarvisio Alto and Tarvisio Basso will join together.

The appointment is from 5pm in via Dante, to continue along via Vittorio Veneto and via Roma to reach piazza Unità, where the apparition of San Nicolò will take place. Also at 17 the krampus together with the Saint will go out on the streets of Camporosso. At 18.30 the descent from the woods in central Tarvisio is scheduled and at 20.30 it will be the turn of the apparition in Rutte Piccolo.

Also in the municipality of Malborghetto-Valbruna the arrival of the krampus and San Nicolò is expected from 6 pm. Tomorrow the devils will appear in the church of San Nicolò after the 5.30 pm mass. There will be the Saint and there will be a bonfire, mulled wine and krampus bread for all the children. To close, on Thursday in Pontebba, a parade with hundreds of krampus from Friuli, Austria and Slovenia, starting at 5pm

