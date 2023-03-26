In the first international match after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian national team suffered a defeat against World Cup fourth-placed Morocco. The North Africans prevailed 2-1 (1-0) in Tangier on Sunday night and defeated the five-time world champion for the first time. At the World Cup, the Moroccans were the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Sofiane Boufal scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 29th minute. Casemiro equalized in the 67th minute, also thanks to a goalkeeping error by Bono to make it 1-1 for the guests, who were reminiscent of the late football legend Pele.

Reuters/Juan Medina



The name Pele was written on all jerseys under the number. The guests had to play without the long-term injured Neymar. Abdelhamid Sabiri finally scored in the 79th minute to make it 2-1 in front of 65,000 enthusiastic spectators.

Ancelotti as the Selecao’s preferred candidate

As a result, Ramon Menezes started as coach of the Selecao with a defeat in his tenure as interim coach. The Brazilian association CBF is currently looking for a successor for national coach Tite, who vacated his post after the quarter-finals at the World Cup in Qatar.

The preferred candidate is the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who is contractually bound to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. According to media reports, the former German team boss Joachim Löw is also said to have shown interest in the job. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues plans to travel to Europe in early April to talk to potential successors.