Little Simz comparte el documental “On Stage Off Stage”

Filmed and edited by Abu Dumbuyain “On Stage Off Stage” viewers walk Simz through her recent live shows, providing a glimpse into the inner workings of the singer/rapper’s performances. The documentary lasts forty minutes.

On the other hand, it has been announced that “NO THANK YOU” It will appear in physical format and can be purchased from June 16.

His previous job “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” (21), catapulted Sim to the big leagues, landing her in the top 5 of the album charts, garnering the Mercury Music Prize, Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit Awards and earning her the biggest live audiences to date in the UK and Europe. In fact, it even became Best Record of the Year for Mondo Sonoro.

After the release of the later “NO THANK YOU“, Simz shared a short film directed by the photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses. Most recently, she performed “Heart On Fire” at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, accompanied by Go to Armatrading as a surprise guest

