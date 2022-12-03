First the Netherlands who rule the USA 3-1, then Argentina who, with some final thrills, beat Australia 2-1. The first quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is official: on Friday 9th at 8pm Van Gaal’s Oranje and Scaloni’s Albiceleste will compete. Between Sunday and Tuesday space for the other six round of 16 which will lead to the remaining 3 quarter-finals. Vote for who, in your opinion, will continue in the demonstration.