On the first day of round of 16 victories for Van Gaal’s Oranje and Scaloni’s Albiceleste. What a challenge in next Friday’s quarter-final

First the Netherlands who rule the USA 3-1, then Argentina who, with some final thrills, beat Australia 2-1. The first quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is official: on Friday 9th at 8pm Van Gaal’s Oranje and Scaloni’s Albiceleste will compete. Between Sunday and Tuesday space for the other six round of 16 which will lead to the remaining 3 quarter-finals. Vote for who, in your opinion, will continue in the demonstration.

December 3rd – 10.07pm

