7 TONY’S Close deviation puts him out of action on Louisiana’s first goal. Then he demonstrates all the qualities of him, with a couple of decisive saves. The instinctive intervention, with the help of the crossbar, on Mouddou’s header at 2-1 is fundamental.

6 GALIMBERTI He is a central center, and appears a bit awkward in the lane. First time with some too much trouble, then he settles down.

7 Allodius It has arrived a few days ago, but it is not noticeable. Immediately decisive and gritty, his garra is a boon for the Rossoneri defense.

7 FORM Confirm the good impressions of the preseason. Decisive reading in the first half, when he interrupts an insidious foray of the guests. Always safe.

6,5 ANDRINI In the absence of Riceputi, disqualified, he moves to his left wing. Diligent and careful performance, seasoned by Bahirov’s 1-1 cross.

6,5 NOIA Its size requires a little more time to get into full shape. However, he feels in the middle, with always robust tackles and a driver’s grit. He adds a splendid assist for Romano.

7 LANZI The 2004 class, with a few training sessions behind it, immediately enchants. An elegant touch of the ball and a virtuosity that satisfies the aesthetes of football.

6,5 SELMI He is also not 100%,. However, he affects with his constant run and the balls recovered.

6 BUSCAGLIA He cannot find the effective play in the offensive phase, but he spends himself in a significant work in the defensive phase.

6,5 ROMANO Another one that needs time to reach the best condition. His bomber instinct, however, always surfaces.

7,5 BAHIROV His header puts Voghe back on track at the end of the first half. Perfect the assist that produces for Romano’s 2-1.

7,5 FRANCHINI Enter with the right look. Assist in the kiss and penalty transformed.

7 ANDRIOLO His entry gives the Rossoneri vitality. He signs the 3-1 goal.