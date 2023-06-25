World Cup test match: Germany wins with difficulty against Vietnam

As of: 06/24/2023 9:33 p.m

In the penultimate test match before the World Cup, Germany won against strong Vietnamese without numerous regular players.

The goals in the 2-1 win in Offenbach were scored by Paulina Krumbiegel from Hoffenheim (3rd minute) and Janina Minge from Freiburg (80th). Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen (90+3) scored for Vietnam in added time.

Live ticker for reading Arrow right

National coach Martin Voss-Tecklenburg did without numerous stars in the starting eleven. For example, captain Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth, Kathrin Hendrich and defense chief Marina Hegering (all VfL Wolfsburg) were initially on the bench.

Melanie Leupolz from Chelsea was also not allowed to play from the start, the Bayern players around Lina Magull and Lea Schüller who later traveled to the training camp in Herzogenaurach were not even in the squad. In Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg) and Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon) there were only two regulars in the DFB starting lineup, the subsequently nominated Melissa Kössler (TSG Hoffenheim) made her debut up front.

Lightning start thanks to Anyomi and Krumbiegel

And the Germans got off to a strong start: after good preliminary work by the conspicuous Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), winger Krumbiegel shone with a remarkable back-heel hit. As a result, however, the uncoordinated German defense revealed problems in front of 13,652 fans, Frohms (15th) cleared a shot by Hai Yen Pham, captain of the World Cup newcomer, in the style of a handball goalkeeper with the leg.

Coordination problems could not be overlooked after three days of preparation, Frohms (42nd) had to show all her skills when Thi Van Duong shot from long-range. There was also a lot of sand in the gears on the offensive: It became particularly dangerous when Krumbiegel or Anyomi put pressure on the outside. On the other hand, the game went pretty much past Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang in the center. Voss-Tecklenburg was very annoyed on the sidelines.

Voss-Tecklenburg: “Not the idea of ​​how we want to play football”

“That’s not the idea of ​​how we want to play football. There’s still a lot of work to be done in all areas and a lot to do,” said Voss-Tecklenburg on ZDF: “We’re at 40 percent. We had to throw the team together today . It wasn’t just that we wanted to see certain players, we had to bring them.”

After the break, Voss-Tecklenburg brought on two seasoned players in Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea FC) and Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg). Laura Freigang (Frankfurt/55th) and Kössler (60th) missed the next German chances. At the other end, Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen (77′) hit the side netting before substitute Minge scored her first international goal in the second game. The late consolation goal caused a lot of cheering from the guests.

“It must be our aim to play that better, to use the spaces, to be more precise in the passing game and create clearer chances,” said goal scorer Krumbiegel. “We still have a long way to go before the World Cup, but we’ve only just started. I’m sure we’ll start the World Cup very well.”

World Cup dress rehearsal on July 7 against Zambia

The European runners-up are now continuing their World Cup preparations in Herzogenaurach, with the dress rehearsal taking place on July 7th in Fürth against Zambia. Then the quintet from FC Bayern, who only sat in the stands in the stadium on Bieberer Berg, will also be available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

