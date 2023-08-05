Drama after 100 minutes: Rostock spoiled Elversberg’s first second division threesome

0
SV Elversberg lost their first home game. The promoted team conceded two more goals after 100 minutes against Hansa Rostock in the 2nd Bundesliga.
To the live ticker: SV 07 Elversberg against Hansa Rostock right arrow 2nd day right arrow
Elversberg against Kaiserslautern on Friday evening
SV 07 Elversberg will visit 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Matchday 3 (18 August, 6:30 p.m.). Hansa Rostock is playing a home game against Hannover 96 on Saturday (19 August, 1 p.m.).
See also Tourism, low cost Easter holidays, two nights. "But now reservations are firm" - breaking latest news