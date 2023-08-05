Home » Drama after 100 minutes: Rostock spoiled Elversberg’s first second division threesome
Drama after 100 minutes: Rostock spoiled Elversberg's first second division threesome

Status: 08/05/2023 3:05 p.m

Status: 08/05/2023 3:05 p.m

SV Elversberg lost their first home game. The promoted team conceded two more goals after 100 minutes against Hansa Rostock in the 2nd Bundesliga.

Elversberg against Kaiserslautern on Friday evening

SV 07 Elversberg will visit 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Matchday 3 (18 August, 6:30 p.m.). Hansa Rostock is playing a home game against Hannover 96 on Saturday (19 August, 1 p.m.).

