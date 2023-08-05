Home » Journey aboard the Bradley armored vehicles, the “lifesavers” of Ukrainian soldiers – Corriere TV
The US vehicle, even if hit, guarantees a good chance of survival for the troops

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

The report from Orikhiv, south of Zaporizhzhia, among the Bradleys or, as Ukrainian soldiers call them, the “lifesavers”. Indeed, thanks to the American armored vehicles, even if hit, the Ukrainian militias have a good chance of survival. A driver of the war vehicle says the counteroffensive is being reorganized. Now troops are preferred more than mechanical means. The men move in the night to mine the ground and thus pave the way for kamikaze drones. A strategy that ended up copying even the Russian army. Here, all the news in real time on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

