On September 7th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered its sixth match day. Today, a total of 12 matches were played.

In this campaign, Lithuania’s two core players played well. Among them, Sabonis swept away the previous downturn. He made all 7 shots and scored 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists; Valanciunas made 10 of 13 shots and scored 21 points and 8 rebounds. .

France beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 81-68. On the Bosnian side, Nurkic scored 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks; Zanan Musa scored 14 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

On the French side, Fournier scored 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists; Gobert scored 11 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks; Yabusele scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

3. Spain 82-65 Montenegro

In a match in Group A, Spain defeated Montenegro 82-65 and advanced to the round of 16 ahead of schedule. Here in Montenegro, Simonovic, who played for the Bulls, scored 11 points and 2 rebounds.

On the Spanish side, Willy Hernangomez scored 14 points, 13 rebounds and 1 assist; Juan Hernangomez scored 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Rockets teenager Garuba scored 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assist.

4. Turkey 78-63 Belgium

Also in Group A, Turkey defeated Belgium 78-63. In this game, Alperon Shenjing, who played for the Rockets, once again showed an efficient performance. He played 31 minutes, shooting 10 of 19 from the field, 1 of 2 three-pointers, 3 of 3 free throws, and scored 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 Blocks, plus-minus, a game-high +27.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that this game is the third consecutive game Shen Jing has scored 20+. Beside Shen Jing, Kolkmaz made 6 of 12 shots and scored 16 points, 5 rebounds and 1 steal; Osman scored 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

5. Italy 81-76 Croatia

In a Group C match, Italy beat Croatia 81-76. On the Italian side, Simon Fontezio, who just signed with the Jazz this summer, continued to play well. He played 32 minutes and made 6 of 17 shots, 4 of 10 three-pointers, and 3 of 3 free throws. He scored 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Former Pelicans player Nicolo Melli made 8 of 17 shots and scored 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

On the Croatian side, Bojan Bogdanovic played 37 minutes and 26 seconds, made 8 of 17 shots, 4 of 11 three-pointers, 7 of 7 free throws, scored 27 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Saric made 8 of them. 4. Got 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

6. Finland 98-88 Czech Republic

In a match in Group D, Finland beat the Czech Republic 98-88. Finland’s core Markkanen continued his excellent form. He played 34 minutes, 9 of 20 shots, 9 of 3-pointers, 13 of 14 free throws, and scored 34 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. He has become a hero for Finland to win. .

7. Bulgaria 92-80 Georgia

Bulgaria beat Georgia 92-80 to usher in their first win in the group stage. On the Bulgarian side, the core Vichenkov scored 28 points and 14 rebounds, and made 4 of 10 three-pointers. On the Georgian side, Mamukrashvili contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Bitadze made 7 of 12 shots and scored 21 points and 6 rebounds.

5 more games:

Serbia defeated Israel 89-78 and won 4 consecutive games in the group stage. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and 11 rebounds, including 4 offensive rebounds, and also recorded 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Slovenia beat Germany 88-80. Luka Doncic made 14 of 25 shots, 2 of 8 three-pointers, 6 of 9 free throws, and scored 36 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Greece defeated Ukraine 99-79. Antetokounmpo made 13 of 18 shots, 15 of 18 free throws, scored 41 points, and also sent 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

In addition, the British team lost to Estonia 62-94, and Poland defeated the Netherlands 75-69.

