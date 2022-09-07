Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 6: Gobert double-double rate France to win Sasha swept away the doldrums

On September 7th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered its sixth match day. Today, a total of 12 matches were played.

In this campaign, Lithuania’s two core players played well. Among them, Sabonis swept away the previous downturn. He made all 7 shots and scored 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists; Valanciunas made 10 of 13 shots and scored 21 points and 8 rebounds. .

France beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 81-68. On the Bosnian side, Nurkic scored 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks; Zanan Musa scored 14 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

On the French side, Fournier scored 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists; Gobert scored 11 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks; Yabusele scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Serbia defeated Israel 89-78 and won 4 consecutive games in the group stage. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and 11 rebounds, including 4 offensive rebounds, and also recorded 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Slovenia beat Germany 88-80. Luka Doncic made 14 of 25 shots, 2 of 8 three-pointers, 6 of 9 free throws, and scored 36 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Greece defeated Ukraine 99-79. Antetokounmpo made 13 of 18 shots, 15 of 18 free throws, scored 41 points, and also sent 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. In addition, the British team lost to Estonia 62-94, and Poland defeated the Netherlands 75-69.

