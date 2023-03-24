Only the winners of the 16 four-man groups advance to the knockout stage, with Matt Fitzpatrick bidding to be one

Matt Fitzpatrick kept alive his hopes of reaching the knockout stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship by beating Min Woo Lee.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick, the top seed in group 11, responded to his opening loss to JJ Spaun with a 2&1 win against the Australian in Austin.

He must beat Sahith Theegala on Friday and hope the unbeaten Spaun loses to Lee to set up a three-way play-off.

World number two Jon Rahm also remains in contention to progress.

The Spaniard, winner of three PGA Tour strokeplay events this season, beat Keith Mitchell 4&3 following his defeat by Rickie Fowler on Wednesday.

Rahm must defeat Billy Horschel in the final round of group matches to stand a chance of topping group two in Austin.

Former US Open champion Rahm ended American Mitchell’s challenge with a fine run of three birdies and an eagle between the ninth and 13th holes.

On facing Horschel, who beat Fowler 3&2, Rahm told the Golf Channel: “Not many pairings are going to have more electricity on the course than me and Billy combined, so it should be a good one.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, ranked third, are both in control of their respective groups after making it two wins from two on Thursday.

Scheffler won 5&4 against Alex Noren, while former champion McIlroy finished two up against Denny McCarthy.

Meanwhile, former Open champion Shane Lowry suffered an early exit after a 4&3 loss to Mackenzie Hughes ensured he cannot qualify as one of the 16 group winners.

Lowry could not recover as two bogeys in the first four holes contributed to him trailing Canadian Hughes by five after seven holes.

The Irishman will play Jordan Spieth on Friday, but it is Taylor Montgomery who is in control of group 12 after he beat fellow American Spieth 2&1 and now takes on Hughes in his final match.