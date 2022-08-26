Original title: World preliminaries:Mexico lost 89-93 to the Columbia Lakers new aid Anderson 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals

Live it, August 26 News In a game in the fourth window of the World Qualifiers that ended today, Mexico lost 89-93 to Colombia.

Mexico: George Gutierrez scored 19 points and 2 rebounds; Juan Toscano Anderson (Lakers) scored 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Colombia: Echenick, the first player in the history of Colombia to log in to the NBA, scored 7 points and 6 rebounds; Angola Rodas scored 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

