Alessandro Miressi is the world record holder with the 4×100 freestyle: he has already “beaten” Kyle Chalmers in Melbourne. Big Thursday will tell the truth: the final of the finals, still in Australia, 15 years later, will see a blue defend the title of the 100m freestyle: this time not in the long course as Filippo Magnini managed to do, but in the short course. In the Italian morning there will be the response between the outgoing world champion Miressi, the tallest (202 centimeters) who has an Italian record of 45″57 (21″91), and the world record holder, the Australian Chalmers, who skied on 29 October 2021 in Kazan up to 44″84 (21″40). Chalmers is the oldest of the finalists (June 25, 1998, third qualifying time in 45″66), followed by Miressi (October 2, 1998), fourth qualifying time 45″74). The maxim of the Australian, Olympian in the specialty in Rio at the age of 17, prominently tattooed reads in German: “Nur die starken Uberleber”, “Only the strong survive”. Then there are the outsiders, who make the long-awaited final even more captivating: from the surprising Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands (born May 2, 2002, promo time in 45″55) to the youngest, long course champion David Popovici, Romanian (born on 15 September 2004 and qualified in 45″91) passing through Thomas Ceccon, born on 27 January 20021 (sixth time in 46″13), without forgetting the French Maxime Grousset (45″58, second time). The most electrifying final: things from another world…