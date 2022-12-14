He considers it a “good omen”, a “symbol of serenity and family”, a “good start with respect to what this space will become”. This is how Gianpietro Benedetti, president of the Danieli Group, wanted to present the Christmas tree lit in the middle of the building site of the former Dormisch brewery. Thanks to an investment of 25 million euros by the industrial giant of Buttrio, by the end of 2024, the headquarters of Its Malignani will rise in place of the old factory. “It will be a place for children, but open to citizens for meetings, relaxation, for moments of culture – said Benedetti -. We will probably call it “Centro Villalta”. The demolition phases will be completed in a few weeks and the actual construction of the new structure will start in January, intended to house 600 students.

The mayor Pietro Fontanini, the councilor Alessandro Ciani, the director of Mits Ester Iannis, Paola Perabò of the Danieli Group, the site manager Simone Franco, the owner of the company “Enrico Radishes” Sergio Madotto. «He deserves applause – added Benedetti – they were fast and worked well». To achieve this, the company employed about ten workers every day. «This place will host a new factory, of culture and training. And the credit does not go to the Municipality but to the Danieli Group – clarified the mayor -. I hope that by the time the first students enter, the recognition of the very short degree for those who complete the post-diploma course of the ITS will already be a reality”.

Perabò communicated two innovations regarding the construction site area: the collaboration with Isis Malignani to test young building experts, and the donation of the large fiberglass tanks extracted from the old factory to the associations that request them. «Those in steel instead – concluded Franco – will be scrapped and remelted».