BRUSSELS – It is not a simple story of corrupters and corrupted people. The “Qatargate” is becoming a real “Spy-game”. With a main protagonist: the Dged. That is, the Moroccan secret service. And a series of co-protagonists: the Intelligence of Belgium with the collaboration of allied countries of the European Union, and the government of Qatar. With Morocco and Doha in the parts of the great corruptors.