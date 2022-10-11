original title:

Table Tennis – Men’s World Table Tennis Championships Team Finals: China Wins Championship

On October 9th, Chinese team player Ma Long celebrated his victory in the game. He defeated German team player Qiu Dang 3-1. On the same day, in the men’s final of the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (final) held in Chengdu, the Chinese team defeated the German team 3-0 and won the championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

On October 9, Fan Zhendong of the Chinese team celebrated his score in the game. He defeated the German team’s Benedict Duda 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

On October 9th, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin (right) gave a high five with coach Qin Zhijian after his victory. He defeated German team player Kai Stumper 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 9, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin returned the ball in the game, and he defeated German team player Kai Stamper 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 9, Chinese team player Ma Long (left) wore a gold medal for teammate Wang Chuqin at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 9, Chinese team players Lin Gaoyuan (first from left), Fan Zhendong (second from left), Ma Long (third from right), Wang Chuqin (second from right), Liang Jingkun (first from right) and coach Qin Zhijian took a selfie at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 9, Chinese team players Lin Gaoyuan, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Chinese Table Tennis Association Chairman Liu Guoliang, coach Qin Zhijian, and players Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun (from right to left) took a group photo with the Sweislin Cup at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

On October 9, the members of the Chinese team took a group photo with the Sweislin Cup at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing