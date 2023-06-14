World Women’s Volleyball League: Chinese women’s volleyball team beats Canada to continue winning streak 2023-06-14 14:41:19.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Authors: Wei Hua, Liang Wenjia

The 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League kicked off in Hong Kong, China on the 13th. The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Canadian team 3-0, making a “good start” and expanding the team’s winning streak in the World League this season to 5 games.

This is the first time since 2019 that Hong Kong will host the World Women’s Volleyball League sub-station. A total of 8 teams participated in this competition, and 16 games were played. In the previous competition in Nagoya, Japan, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won all four games.

In the first game of the day, after leading 7:6, the Chinese team took advantage of the serious “blocking” situation of the Canadian team to score 8 points in a row to establish a 15:6 advantage in one fell swoop, and then easily took the lead with 25:14.

In the second game, the two teams fought to a 12-level tie in the middle. After that, the Chinese team relied on Yuan Xinyue’s fast break and the opponent’s mistakes to score two consecutive points. Then Gong Xiangyu and Wang Yuanyuan succeeded in blocking consecutively, and the opponent also made many spiking mistakes. The Chinese team scored 25: 18 won the second game.

The Canadian team recovered in the third game and once took an 8:5 lead. Then the game fell into a stalemate, and the two teams drew many times. The Canadian team once got the game point at 24:22, but the Chinese team stubbornly tied the score. After that, the two sides came and went. At the critical moment, Li Yingying made a strong attack, and Xu Xiaoting, a substitute, served to win. The Chinese team finally won 29:27 and won the game.

After the game, Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese team, commented on the game: “The third game (team state) was a little fluctuating. We still didn’t suppress the opponent’s offense enough. We didn’t catch the ball in a few opportunities, so the score has been stalemate. , we even fell behind for a while. In the final stage of the game, we adopted the tactic of two points for three points. Her situation is not particularly good, so she decided to exchange two points for three points.”

In this campaign, Li Yingying scored a game-high 14 points, and the two secondary attackers Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan scored 9 points each. Three Canadian players scored in double figures, including Gray with 13 points.

In the other game of the day, the Polish team defeated the Dominican team 3:1, also winning five consecutive victories.

The Chinese team will usher in the second opponent Bulgaria in the game on the 16th.