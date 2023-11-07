WTA finals: Swiatek storms to final triumph

WTA-Finals

Iga Swiatek secured victory at the WTA finals for the first time in a confident manner. The 22-year-old Pole gave the American Jessica Pegula no chance in the final on Monday evening in Cancun and won 6:1 6:0 in just one hour of play. As a reward, Swiatek returns to the top of the WTA world rankings.



Pegula managed the only game win at the beginning of the first set to make it 1-1, after which the 29-year-old was in a losing position. With the first set ball, Swiatek made it 1-0, and it continued like this in the second set. Only in the last game of the game did Swiatek have to fend off a break ball before she used the first match point and sank to the ground in celebration. Swiatek has won her last eleven matches this year.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but this is definitely a high,” said Swiatek, who became the youngest WTA Finals winner since Petra Kvitova in 2011. The Czech woman was 21 years old at the time. “I wish I had played better today, but things don’t always go as planned,” said loser Pegula.

Criticism of conditions

Before that there had been heavy criticism of the WTA final in Mexico. The previous world number one Aryna Sabalenka had already complained bitterly about the pitch conditions after the first group game and said that she felt she had been treated “disrespectfully” because of the low demands placed on organizing such an important event.

“The players adapted, they had to,” said tennis legend Martina Navratilova. “But coming to Cancun in the rainy season? “You can’t hope that it won’t rain at the most important WTA tournament,” said Navratilova, who questioned WTA boss Steve Simon.

Simon did not respond to press inquiries, but took responsibility in a letter to the players and justified the late award to Cancun with “a variety of complicated factors”. Even before that, however, there had been complaints about the way the players were treated. A WTA statement on Friday said the WTA would continue to listen to the players about the direction the tour would take.

