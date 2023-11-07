Pm, Airbnb did not pay taxes on 3 billion and 700 million – News

In the investigation by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office which led to the preventive seizure of over 779 million euros from Airbnb, it is hypothesized, based on the results of tax audits carried out by the Gdf, that the company did not pay the so-called ‘dry tax’ on rental fees short-term rental for 3,711,685,297 euros, paid between 2017 and 2021 by guests of the accommodation facilities. We read it in a note issued by the prosecutor Marcello Viola.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

