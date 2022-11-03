Home Sports WTA Finals-Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan missed the winning streak and defending champions to qualify- Sports- Chinagong.com
Original title: WTA Finals – Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan missed winning streak and defending champion

CCTV News: On November 3rd, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals entered the third match day. Chinese duo Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan lost to top-seeded Krejickova/Sniakova with two 3-6 scores in the second group match, missing the winning streak. The defending champions Kregitzkova/Sniakova won both games without losing a set, and qualified for the group ahead of schedule.

The Czech duo Krejickova/Sniakova have an amazing record this season, so far they remain unbeaten in the finals and majors: 20 wins. If this momentum is maintained, Krejickova/Sniakova is very likely to become the combination of the seventh team successfully defending the WTA year-end finals.

Krejitkova/Sniakova actively attacked and grabbed 11 break points successively, and Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan had 5 out of 9 serve games were broken by the defending champions. The Czech combination was also very stable in terms of key points. Although Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan also grabbed 8 break points, the Golden Flower combination only managed 2 of them.

Although Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan lost the match against the defending champions, they still retained hope of qualifying. They successfully defeated the hosts Gauff/Pegula in the first round of the group stage two days ago. G/Scholes. Krejickova/Sniakova qualified ahead of time, but the group ranking has not been finalized.

