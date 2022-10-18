Original title: WTT Macau Men’s Singles signing Ma Long will fight Yuda Yukiya in the first round of the China Derby

On the morning of October 18th, Beijing time, a draw ceremony was held for the WTT Macau Championship 2022. In the men’s singles, Chinese players Fan Zhendong and Ma Long will defend the upper and lower halves, while Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will fight against each other.

As the top two athletes in the world, Fan Zhendong and Ma Long fall into the upper and lower halves respectively. After drawing lots, Fan Zhendong faced Huang Zhenting, a candy bar player from Hong Kong, China in the first round, and Ma Long’s opponent was Yuda Yukiya from Japan.

In addition, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun will meet in the first round. This Chinese derby will be the most interesting game of this round. Another Chinese player Wang Chuqin’s opponent is the Brazilian star Calderano.

The confrontation of several players from other associations is: Zhang Benzhi and Falke, Qiu Dang singled out Nana Sekaran, Bol and Lin Yunru met by a narrow path, and Ocharov and An Zaixian were caught and killed.

The WTT Macau Championship 2022 consists of two individual events: men’s singles and women’s singles. The event will start on October 19 and end on the 23rd.

