WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu advanced to Ma Long and won the “National Table Tennis Civil War” 2023-03-15 09:51:28.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Singapore Grand Slam ended the second round of singles on the 14th. Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu of the Chinese team both won three games in straight sets and advanced to the top 16 of the women’s singles. Olympic champion Ma Long defeated 17-year-old Lin Shidong 3-0 in a men’s singles match between national table tennis players.

In the second round of women’s singles, top seed Sun Yingsha eliminated German player Winter 3:0, and Wang Manyu also defeated Japanese player Miyu Kihara 3:0. The three national table tennis players Chen Xingtong, Zhang Rui and Qian Tianyi had previously advanced to the top 16 of the women’s singles.

Sun Yingsha, who played against Winter in the WTT Singapore Grand Slam last year, believes that the rhythm of the whole game is within her control, but she still encountered some problems in the last game. progress.

Facing Lin Shidong, who has been on the rise recently, Ma Long took the initiative from beginning to end, winning three games in a row with 11:4, 11:4, and 11:7. After the game, Ma Long said that Lin Shidong’s recent competitive level and state are very good. In the past two WTT events, he won the championship in one station and reached the final in the other station. He made serious preparations before the competition.

Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun advanced to the top 16 men’s singles the day before, among which Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun will face off directly in the next round.

In the mixed doubles quarter-finals, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha lost a game at 7:11 when facing the South Korean team Lin Zhongxun/Shen Yubin, but the two national table tennis players adjusted in time, and the next three games were 14:12, 11:7 , 11:7 to complete the reversal. Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu defeated the Swedish team Moregaard/Karlberg 3:1.

In the second round of women’s doubles, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi and the Indian combination Batra/Kamas scored 2:2 in the first four rounds. win.