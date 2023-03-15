The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” was released for free at the end of last year. Although the graphics have been updated and technologies such as ray tracing, AMD FSR 2.1 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 have been added, the game itself generally needs to be improved for hardware optimization. evaluate.

And CD Projekt RED released the update file version 4.02 yesterday, including PC/Playstation/Xbox and other full platforms. The PC platform update file is about 2GB; the console platform is about 10~20GB. Operational stability and performance improvements for console generations and PCs, as well as updated traditional Chinese fonts in the game.

Please refer to the following key adjustments:

PC Exclusive

Improve DX 12 version CPU core usage.

Re-added horizontal ambient occlusion. Players who have turned off the ambient light occlusion function, please reset it ([Options]→[Image]→[Image]).

Fixed the problem that REDlauncher[My Rewards]was not localized.

Fixed an issue where the Toussaint environment display was unstable after[NVIDIA Hair Technology]was turned off.

Fixed the problem that the particle optimization caused the picture to be temporarily unsmooth.

Exclusive for home consoles

Improved performance mode for next-gen consoles.

Fixed an issue where characters were blurry during cutscenes and dialogue on the PlayStation 5 version.

Fixed an issue where memory usage in ray tracing mode on the Xbox Series X version was causing game glitches.

“Winners and debtors”: Fixed an issue where Geralt and Shani left after talking to the next-generation console version, causing game malfunctions.

Fixed an issue where the Xbox One version could not load quick save files when using the cross-platform progress feature.

The old-generation home console version adds two missing[superiorswords!】

Fixed an issue where previous saves were deleted when overwriting manual saves on PlayStation 5 version.

Fixed performance issues with Beauclair and Novigrad after loading a save.

Graphics: PC/next-generation console version exclusive

SSR and ray traced reflections add refraction effects to improve water performance.

Fixed brick texture display issues with stone arches covered by black objects.

Add a motion blur adjustment option (【Options】→【Image】→【Image】).

Tasks and play methods: applicable to all platforms

“Battle Ready”: Corrected[InformAvalakthateverythingisready】Whenthetargetappearsthedialogueoptiontoadvancetheplotdoesnotappear

“For the Motherland”: Fixed an issue where the player could no longer open the warehouse door after entering the warehouse after knocking on the door and immediately leaving the warehouse.

“Treasure Hunting Mission: One of the Cat School Equipment Upgrade Blueprints”: After obtaining the blueprint, the mission is still displayed as incomplete.

Fixed an issue where players could not play the expansion alone until the game was restarted after starting 【Second Week Game】with an incompatible save file.

Localization: applicable to all platforms

Corrected the card text for the Korean version of the Ciri and Geralt Gwent cards.

Fixed punctuation issues in the Arabic version.

Traditional Chinese font update

Note that the above are only the most important adjustments. This update file contains more unspecified fixes.

