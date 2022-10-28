original title:WTT World Cup final: 8 Chinese team advance to Lin Gaoyuan was eliminated

The World Table Tennis (WTT) World Cup final opened in Xinxiang City, Henan Province on the 27th. A total of 8 men and women from the Chinese team advanced to the quarterfinals, and Lin Gaoyuan was eliminated in the first round.

Lin Gaoyuan and German veteran Boer tied the score at 2:2 in the first four games. After the tie was tied at 5:5, he lost 6 points in a row, lost to Boll, and missed the quarter-finals. Ball will compete with Japan’s Tomokazu Hiramoto for a ticket to the semi-finals.

In the face of world number nine Slovenian Jochik, Olympic champion Ma Long pulled three games in a row and defeated his opponent after losing the first game. He will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun in the quarter-finals. Confucianism. Lin Yunru defeated Nigeria’s Aruna 3-1 in this round.

Wang Chuqin, who just won the men’s singles championship at the Macau Station of the WTT Championship, defeated the German rookie Qiu Dang 3:1 and advanced to the quarter-finals. He will face Sweden’s Moregaard in the next round. World No. 1 Fan Zhendong has a bye this round to advance directly to the quarter-finals. He will face German star Ocharov in the quarter-finals.

In women’s singles, world No. 1 Sun Yingsha swept Germany’s Mitram 3-0. She will face Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in the quarterfinals.

“I have been recovering for the past few days, and I played well in the first game. Kasumi Ishikawa is a very strong opponent. I will go all out to fight my opponent and focus on every point in the game.” Sun Yingsha said .

Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi defeated German veteran Han Ying and South Korean player Tian Zhixi to advance to the quarterfinals, and will face Japan’s Mima Ito and Puerto Rico’s Diaz in the quarterfinals. Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated French player Yuan Jianan and will compete with teammate Chen Xingtong in the quarter-finals.

The WTT World Cup finals will last until the 30th. A total of 31 top players from men and women in the world table tennis world will participate. (Reporter Liu Jinhui)