Xbox Game Studios has revealed that its past real-time strategy work “Age of Mythology” will be remade and launched “Age of Mythology: Retold” (provisional translation: “Age of Mythology: Retold”).

“Myth Century” was first developed by the “Century Empire” team Ensemble Studios (the studio has been closed), is a “Century Empire” spin-off work, players will select different gods as their own civilization in the game, and can use Special abilities exclusive to that civilization, build your own nation to defeat each other.

Microsoft released the HD version of Age of Mythology in 2014, but there are still a lot of player voices asking for a remake, so this time it will be jointly developed by Xbox Game Studios and the World‘s Edge team of Age of Empires.

At present, the launch time of this game is undetermined, but it can be confirmed that the official is working hard to create new graphics and functions, and it will enter the PC Xbox Game Pass on the first day of launch.