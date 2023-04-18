WTT Xinxiang Championship: Sun Yingsha wins women’s singles_Guangming.com

On April 15, Sun Yingsha celebrated scoring in the game.

On the same day, in the women’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Xinxiang Championship held in Xinxiang, Henan Province, Chinese player Sun Yingsha defeated her teammate Wang Yidi 4-1 to win the championship.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, Sun Yingsha celebrated winning the competition.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha served in the game.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha served in the game.

On April 15, Wang Yidi returned the ball in the game.

On April 15, Wang Yidi returned the ball in the game.

On April 15, Wang Yidi served in the game.

On April 15, Wang Yidi returned the ball in the game.

On April 15, Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, watched the game from the sidelines.

On April 15, Liu Guoliang (right), chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, watched the game from the sidelines.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game.

On April 15, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game.

On April 15, the champion Sun Yingsha (right) and the runner-up Wang Yidi were at the awards ceremony.

On April 15, champion Sun Yingsha was at the awards ceremony.

On April 15, the women’s singles champion Sun Yingsha (right) and the runner-up Wang Yidi took a selfie at the awards ceremony.

