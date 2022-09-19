Home Sports Wu Jingui: Several injured players have returned to participate in normal training. Players are very motivated – yqqlm
Wu Jingui: Several injured players have returned to participate in normal training. Players are very motivated

Wu Jingui: Several injured players have returned to participate in normal training. Players are very motivated
2022-09-19 16:58
Source: Shooting China

Wu Jingui: Several injured players have returned to participate in normal training, players are very motivated

Tomorrow, Beijing time, the 2022 Chinese Super League will play 5 supplementary matches in the 16th round. At 17:30, Shanghai Shenhua will play against newly-promoted Meizhou Hakka at Dalian Jinzhou Stadium.

At the pre-match press conference, head coach Wu Jingui said: “After the last match against Zhejiang team, we returned to Shanghai for active rest and preparations. Everyone trained very hard, and the team’s injury was relieved. , Several injured people have returned to participate in the team’s normal training. So I think this game will be of great help in terms of personnel. The players are very motivated throughout the training period. Everyone is also full of confidence. We have returned to the home court of Dalian Golden State Stadium again, so we will definitely go all out to play our own level and play the game against Meizhou Hakka. Of course, we also respect our opponents, who are in good condition during this time. , the results are also very good, so we will definitely do our own thing seriously and arrange the tactics, thank you.”

Defender Jin Yangyang, who attended the press conference together, said: “In the past few days, Instructor Wu has led us to actively adjust and recover. We have also made a lot of preparations for this game. I hope we can achieve a good result tomorrow.” ( Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

