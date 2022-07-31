Home Sports Wu Qingyuan Cup 3rd round against Wu Yuzhen VS Lu Minquan Cui Jing VS Ueno jqknews
Sports

On the afternoon of July 31, the third round of the 5th Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Competition was held in Fuzhou; the focus battle was Cui Jing VS Ueno Aisaki, Wu Youzhen VS Lu Minquan.

A total of 8 players played in the third round, including 2 from the Chinese team, 2 from the Chinese Taipei team, 3 from the South Korean team and 1 from the Japanese team.

At the end of each round, in order to avoid a confrontation between players from the same country, a new draw will be made.

Which 4 of the 8 can stand out and advance to the fourth round? Let’s wait and see~

Third round matchup:

Hei Jiajia (Chinese Taipei) VS Jin Caiying (Korean)

Ueno Aisaki (Japan) VS Choi Jing (Korean)

Lu Minquan (middle) VS Oh Yoojin (Korean)

Wang Chenxing (middle) VS Lu Yuhua (Chinese Taipei)

(Ming and Qing chess and card in-depth reporting group)

