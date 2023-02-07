Home Sports Wu Yibing won the ATP Cleveland Challenge runner-up and broke into the top 100 in the world
Wu Yibing won the ATP Cleveland Challenge runner-up and broke into the top 100 in the world

On the 5th local time

On the 5th local time, in the men’s singles final of the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP) Challenge in Cleveland, USA, Chinese player Wu Yibing lost 6:3, 5:7 and 6:7 (2) to the local player Kovacevi Oddly, he missed his fifth challenge championship.

Although he failed to win the championship, Wu Yibing rose to No. 97 in the latest Men’s Singles World Ranking by virtue of his points from this tournament, becoming the second male player from mainland China to break into the top 100 after Zhang Zhizhen. The latter’s latest ranking rose to No. 91.

Wu Yibing took the lead in winning the first set in the final, but failed to seize the opportunity in the next two sets and was reversed by Kovacevich. In last year’s Indianapolis final, Wu Yibing defeated the American player to win the championship.

In the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles world ranking, Chinese player Zhang Shuai ranks 23rd, Zheng Qinwen ranks 29th, Zhu Lin rises to 41st with her performance in Huaxin, Wang Xiyu and Wang Xinyu also rank among the top 100 people.

