Original title: Xavi asked Laporta: Signing back Messi will be of great use to Barcelona!

On July 25, Beijing time, according to the “Daily Sports Daily” report, Barcelona coach Xavi has asked President Laporta to sign Messi back next summer and bring the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Camp Nou. general.

The Argentine football king Messi is 35 years old. He was born in the youth training of La Masia. He made his Barcelona first team debut in 2003, and then started his legendary career with Barcelona.

Until last summer, Laporta finally let Messi become a free agent in order to ease the club’s financial crisis. The Argentine shed tears at the press conference to bid farewell to Barcelona.

A few days later, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, signed a two-year contract, and formed a new Paris trident with Neymar and Mbappe.

To this day, there is still one year left in the contract between Messi and Paris. The French giants have just renewed Mbappe, but Neymar may leave the team. As for Messi’s future, the French side has not yet decided on this. Too much interpretation.

“Daily Sports Daily” said that Xavi is very convinced that Messi’s return can make a huge contribution to Barcelona, ​​both at the competitive level and at the competitive level.

Barcelona President Laporta also said in an interview with the media that he was ashamed of Messi and hoped that the story between Barcelona and the Argentine is not over yet.

It is worth mentioning that before this, Barcelona ousted Messi, who was 34 years old at the time, last summer, but brought in Lewandowski, 34, this summer, which caused considerable controversy. And next summer, Messi will turn 36 years old.

