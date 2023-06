After the excellent season at Zalgiris – between the national title and the surprising qualification for the Euroleague Playoffs – NBA sirens are also registered for Ignas Brazdeikis. Basketnews reports that the 24-year-old will be part of a mini-camp organized by the Toronto Raptors next week, four days of invitational training.

Brazdeikis, who averaged 11.6ppg in his first Euroleague season, has an NBA exit clause in his contract with Zalgiris.