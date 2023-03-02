After a three-year absence, Xiangma returns

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-02 08:48

On the morning of March 1, the press conference of the 2023 Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon was held on Xianghu Academician Island. The race started on April 16, with two events, the half marathon (21.0975 km) and the happy run (4.5 km), with a scale of 10,000 participants, including 7,000 for the half marathon and 3,000 for the happy run.

The first Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon was held on October 20, 2019. This year’s Xianghu Half Marathon has widened the starting point and the overall route has become smoother. The track revolves around Xianghu Forest Park, Kuahu Bridge Scenic Area, Financial Town, Tiger Cave, Chengshan Nostalgia and other scenic spots, and also adds representative scenic spots such as Sports Park and Wetland Park, bringing the history, culture, The ecology is all strung together, and more elements of the Asian Games will be added at the same time.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the corresponding bonuses for the half-marathon runners of the event, there is also a reward for the half-marathon runners in Hangzhou; after obtaining the participation quota, each athlete can get a travel gift package worth 388 yuan + 60 yuan.

The 2023 Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon is certified by the Chinese Athletics Association, guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, hosted by the People’s Government of Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, and undertaken by the Management Committee of Xianghu National Tourism Resort in Xiaoshan, Zhejiang Province, and the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Xiaoshan District. Shenzhen Wuhuan Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Cultural Radio and Television Group are responsible for the operation.

The registration channel for this marathon has been opened. The registration website is: www.xianghumarathon.com. The registration fee is: RMB 100 per person for the half marathon, RMB 60 per person for the happy run. Runners can also follow the event’s WeChat public account “Hangzhou Xianghu Marathon”, “Xianghu Release” and “Hangzhou Youth Sports Channel” to learn about the detailed procedures of the event.