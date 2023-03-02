Alessandro Antonello, managing director of Inter, on the sidelines of the Executive Board of the ECA which took place this morning in Milan, also spoke of the Superlega. Below, the words taken from TMW.

“The Superlega and A22 must await the sentence that will be issued by the European Commission. Only then will the future of this legal entity be understood. We must await the events”.

Is this summit also a strong response that the ECA wants to give to the Super League?

“First of all, it is important for Italy to host such an important event, being here in Milan with the ECA to address strategic issues for European football in the coming years is also essential for Italian football. FIFA offices will be renewed during the year , UEFA and the ECA, they will be important.”