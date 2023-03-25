Original title: Xiaosa 27+9+9 Booker scored 32 points, Herter scored 29 points, the king beat the sun

On March 25, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Sacramento Kings played against the Phoenix Suns at home. After the game, the Kings defeated the Suns 135-127.

Full game specific score:

30-24, 37-32, 26-45, 34-34 (sun first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Suns: Booker 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Paul 15 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists, Terence Ross 30 points, Langdale 17 points and 6 rebounds, Warren 15 points;

Kings: Herter 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Sabonis Jr. 27 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, Barnes 23 points, Fox 19 points, Keegan Murray 13 points, Monk 8 points.

