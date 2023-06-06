Xie Zhenye ushered in the first domestic race this year, won the 100m in 10.05 seconds_Zhejiang Online

Xie Zhenye ushered in the first domestic race this year, winning the 100m in 10.05 seconds

Source: Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang

On June 2, the 2023 National Athletics Grand Prix (4th stop) started its first competition day at the Jiangjin District Stadium in Chongqing. Zhejiang flying man Xie Zhenye won the men’s 100m final with a time of 10.05 seconds. This is also his first domestic appearance this year.

The National Athletics Grand Prix is ​​one of the national high-level track and field events hosted by the Chinese Athletic Association, and it is also a high-level national event held in China before the Hangzhou Asian Games. This time in Chongqing station, Xie Zhenye competed with not only his teammates Wu Zhiqiang and Tang Xingqiang, who won the bronze medal in the 4×100m relay race in the Tokyo Olympics, but also Chen Guanfeng, a rising star in Guangdong’s “post-00s” young athlete.

After the game, Xie Zhenye told reporters that he felt pretty good and met many old friends and opponents. I hope to find a feeling through the game and make adjustments in the subsequent training and competition.

Before this grand prix, Xie Zhenye has been training and competing in the United States. In mid-May, Xie Zhenye returned to Beijing and transferred to Wuhan for a week-long training. “During the time in the United States, Xiao Xie performed very well in all aspects, whether it was grades or physical condition.” The head coach Tao Jianrong said that judging from the performance on the first day, Xie Zhenye performed normally. However, due to the schedule of three shots on the first day, the coaching staff decided not to participate in the 200-meter preliminaries of this Grand Prix due to various considerations. Next, I will make every effort to prepare for the Asian Games and World Championship trials held in Shenyang at the end of June.

Since the beginning of this year, Xie Zhenye has shown a good competitive state. In the 100-meter event, he ran 10.10 seconds on April 16 and 10.05 seconds on March 19. This is Xie Zhenye’s consecutive excellent results since the 2020 season.

In addition, Xie Zhenye, who holds the Asian record of 19.88 seconds in the men’s 200 meters, ran 20.30 seconds on April 29 this year and 20.49 seconds on April 23. Although there is still some distance from his personal best results, both of these results rank first in Asia this year.