Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth features “a multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom” – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

While Final Fantasy fans this June are focused on Final Fantasy XVI, which launches on PS5 on June 22, Square Enix is ​​making sure people don’t forget about the second installment of its remake of Final Fantasy VII.

existA series of developer answers on TwitterSquare Enix shared some information about Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, including that the game will have“A vast and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom”.

The developer’s response also revealed that the story will seek to explore “a series of narrative developments thatDevelopment is at the heart of Final Fantasy VII’s story, while discovering the fate of each character.

As for Final Fantasy VII: When Rebirth debuts on PS5, Square Enix’s addition to the question is simply, it’s“Determine the game’s release date”,but“Development is progressing well and on schedule.”