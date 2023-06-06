Sham Shui Po female murder case | An article sorts out the key points of the 29-year-old Indian woman who turned into a female murder suspect- Sing Tao Global Network

In mid-2022, Amina, a 29-year-old Indian woman holding a Hong Kong ID card, and Jamil, a 30-year-old Pakistani husband, are separated and are going through divorce procedures. The two parties rarely see each other again.related news:The suspect in the Hong Kong female homicide case involved a third party and separated from her husband, suspected of murdering her 3 daughters for this reason

▲ The female suspect’s three daughters are 2, 3 and 5 years old, two of whom are currently attending a kindergarten on Nanchang Street.

▲The girl’s aunt arrived at the scene at 1:00 p.m. and took a statement to the police to assist in the investigation.

▲ Detectives from the West Kowloon Crime Squad found a suspected blood-stained pillow (circle) at the scene, which matched the characteristics of the dead girl’s mouth and nose bleeding. It was initially suspected that the 29-year-old female suspect used pillows to bake her three daughters to death.

In the second half of 2022, Amina rents a 200-square-foot subdivided flat on the fifth floor of No. 115, Guilin Street, Sham Shui Po. She lives with her 2-year-old daughter Bibi, 4-year-old second daughter Raina, and 5-year-old daughter Aayat, and receives CSSA. , two of their daughters were admitted to a kindergarten on Nanchang Street, and Amina picked them up and dropped them off in person.

From 2022 to 2023, Amina, who has a close relationship with her younger brother and mother, stated that she hoped that her separated husband would win custody and suspected that her husband had met a third party. She did not want her three daughters to live with her father and be taken care of by other women.

Last night, Amina and her 3 daughters went to her family’s home in Kam Tin, Yuen Long for dinner. During the dinner, the family found that Amina was in a trance. While talking to herself, she also claimed that “there are ghosts following her (following her)”.

At about 11 o’clock this morning, Amina called her mother, claiming that “the husband beheaded the daughter with a knife” and that her daughter had been killed. The mother was shocked and called her younger son, Amina’s younger brother, to call the police for help.

At 12:00 noon today, the police found that the door of the subdivided room was locked. They broke the door and found three girls unconscious on the bed.

At around 1:00 p.m., when the police surrounded the scene to trace the whereabouts of Amina’s husband, the male victim suddenly appeared and returned to the homicide unit to assist the police in the investigation. At the same time, the girl’s aunt also came to the scene to assist the police in the investigation; on the other side, Amina was interrogated by the police. He suddenly changed his words and admitted to killing 3 daughters with his own hands.

At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, Amina was escorted back to the unit at the scene to collect evidence, and the police classified the case as a murder case.

At about 3 p.m., detectives from the West Kowloon Crime Squad put the 29-year-old female suspect Hei Bumeng on her head in a police car and detained her for questioning.

At 4:00 p.m., Superintendent Chung Ya-lun of the Criminal Department of Kowloon West explained the case, saying that blood was found on the pillow, which initially matched the characteristics of the dead girl’s mouth and nose bleeding.

At 8:00 p.m., the suspect’s husband went to Caritas Hospital to identify the body, and then boarded a police car to assist the police in their investigation.

At 10:30 p.m., the remains of the three girls were carried by Caritas Hospital into a black box truck and sent to the mortuary for the forensic doctor to confirm the cause of death.

related news:

Sham Shui Po female murder case｜Family of four exposed, the female suspect was mentally disturbed the night before

Sham Shui Po female murder case, involving a Pakistani family living in a subdivided house, 3 girls died without superficial injuries

In the Sham Shui Po murder case, the father appeared to assist in the investigation and the case was reversed, and the mother was arrested and arrested

The above content is owned by Sing Tao News Corporation and shall not be reproduced or quoted without permission.