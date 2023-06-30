Xin’anjiang “Summer Winter Swimming” International Challenge: Beat the Heat with a Refreshing 17°C

Enjoy a cool 17°C in a 37°C weather

Xin’anjiang “Summer Winter Swimming” International Challenge is coming as scheduled

2023-06-30 17:19:26 Source: Sports Daily correspondent Chen Qihao

China·Jiande 17℃ Xin’anjiang “Summer Winter Swimming” International Challenge is a traditional event of Jiande and a golden business card of Jiande. It has been held for many years and has become a brand sports event in Zhejiang Province. It is a winter swimming hobby all over the country. A great event for the audience. “Welcome to the Asian Games” 2023 China Jiande 17℃ Xin’anjiang “Summer Winter Swimming” International Challenge will be held in Jiande Xin’anjiang from July 22 to 23, 2023. At that time, nearly 3,000 winter swimming enthusiasts and top enthusiasts will come to Jiande to present a wonderful ecological sports ceremony for the Asian Games through hydrophilic activities and sports competitions.

This competition is divided into two categories. The cold-resistant warriors cross the Xin’an River Team Challenge. The time is 9:00-11:30 am on the 23rd. It starts from the hydrophilic platform of Hongqiao Park on the south bank of the Xin’an River and ends at the hydrophilic platform of the People’s Cooling Stage. The whole journey is 900 meters, and the water temperature is 12.6°C —17°C; cold-resistant warriors can swim Xin’an River from 13:30 to 15:30 on the 23rd, starting from the wharf of Jiuxing Fishing Village and ending at the hydrophilic platform of the big stage for people to enjoy the cool air. The whole journey is 1,700 meters along the water, and the water temperature is 12.6°C—17 ℃.

The competition also has requirements on the age of the contestants. The Crossing Team Challenge requires contestants to be between 18 and 60 years old. The gender configuration of each team is 6 men and 2 women. A total of 8 athletes will participate, and the total age should not be less than 320 years old, the total number of participants is 500. The Changyou competition requires contestants to be between the ages of 18 and 65, and the total number of participants is 2,500.

“Summer Winter Swimming” is a relatively special sport performed at low temperature, which has high requirements on the physical condition of the participants. Participants need to be in good health and have a basis for long-term winter swimming exercise or training. In order to prevent accidents and ensure the physical safety of participating athletes, corresponding safety measures have been taken in this competition. Emergency landing points are set up 1,000 meters along the way. If you feel unwell or give up swimming, you can go to the emergency landing point or along the river appropriate place to go ashore.

