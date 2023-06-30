The Right Way to Clean Your Nintendo Switch Cartridge Slot: Nintendo Advises Against Blowing

Nintendo Urges Gamers to Stop Blowing into Cartridge Slot of Switch

Have you ever blown into the cartridge slot of a Nintendo Switch? Well, Nintendo has recently come forward on their official Twitter account to address this issue. The company warns gamers to refrain from this practice.

Ren Tianang, a Twitter user, posted a tweet advising against blowing into the game card slot of the Nintendo Switch to remove dust. Tianang explained that blowing air could potentially cause droplets to adhere to the contacts, leading to rust and corrosion of the internal components. Instead, it is recommended to use a vacuum cleaner to remove any dust that might accumulate within the cartridge slot.

Furthermore, Nintendo also cautioned against using cotton swabs to clean the game card slot. There is a risk of getting the swab stuck inside and damaging the contact points responsible for reading the game card.

In a tweet, Nintendo Support stated, “If dust gets inside the game card slot, use a vacuum cleaner to suck it out. *Do not perform actions such as blowing. Saliva may adhere to the terminals and cause parts to rust or corrode.” This official statement from the company confirms their stance on the matter.

Blowing into the cartridge slot has been a common practice among gamers since the days of the Famicom (FC). It became a popular method for dealing with reading issues when the console failed to recognize the cartridges. The effectiveness of this technique led to its widespread adoption and was passed down as folklore among gamers. However, with the advent of CD-based games, Nintendo clarified that blowing air could actually cause damage to the contacts, surprising many players who had relied on this method in the past.

Nintendo’s recent clarification serves as a reminder to gamers that blowing into the cartridge slot is not an effective solution. Instead, they emphasize the use of a vacuum cleaner to safely remove dust from the slot. With this new information, it is advised that gamers adjust their cleaning practices to ensure the longevity of their Nintendo Switch consoles.

As Nintendo continues to improve upon their hardware, it is essential for users to stay updated on the correct maintenance procedures. By following the manufacturer’s recommendations, gamers can ensure their gaming experience remains uninterrupted and their devices remain in prime condition.

