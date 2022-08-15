The just-concluded 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games is a comprehensive sports meeting with the largest scale, the highest level of competition, and the strongest radiation driving effect in the province held every four years. The gold, silver and bronze medals show the high-spirited sports style of the young people in Xincheng.

The moment I stood on the podium, I understood the meaning of giving and the value of perseverance. “The students who have won this time have expressed their opinions. According to reports, the Xincheng District Education Bureau focuses on five educations and comprehensive education, actively plays the leading role of traditional sports and characteristic sports schools, and guides and encourages students to actively participate in physical exercise. ”, to promote the management of students’ physical fitness, and to build a solid foundation for all-round development.

At the Provincial Games, Kunlun Middle School’s “shooting, archery and fencing” team achieved impressive results: they won 25 medals, including 13 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

Wang Yuchen, a student from Xi’an No. 89 Middle School, won the fifth place in the women’s rifle group C and the first in the team; Zhao Zhihui won the second place in the men’s rifle group and the team championship. The school track and field team represented Xi’an in the Provincial Games and won the first place in the youth men’s group A, the second place in the B group, the first place in the C group, the second place in the youth women’s group A, the first place in the B group, and the second place in the C group name, and the Sportsmanship Award.

Huang Zizhao, a student of Huashan Middle School, won the men’s 10m air pistol individual championship and the men’s 10m air pistol team championship.

Students Bai Yuxuan, Du Zishan, Guo Jia, Ma Rui, Liu Xinyue and Lu Qianwen from Xi’an No. 43 Middle School won the bronze medal on behalf of the Xi’an women’s softball team, and Fan Minghe won the gold medal in the badminton U15 team competition.

Guo Ruiying, a student from Dongfang Elementary School, represented the Xi’an Youth Swimming Team all the way through and won a total of 3 gold medals in the women’s U12 4x100m freestyle relay, women’s U12 4x200m freestyle relay, and women’s U12 4x100m medley relay. gold medals.

Fan Haoyu, a student from Liyun Primary School, represented the Xi’an team and won the first place in the U8 men’s gymnastics horizontal bar, the second place in the parallel bars, the second place in the all-around, and the third place in the U8 men’s team.

Kunlun Primary School student Li Ziteng won the first place in the men’s U10 gymnastics team and the fifth place in the individual all-around; Yao Siyi won the third place in the women’s U8 trampoline team and the first place in the all-around team.

WestWang Yan, an intern, Wang Yan, an all-media reporter from An News