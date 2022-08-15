If you have these seven symptoms you should not underestimate them but run to the doctor and report them immediately to carry out all the necessary analyzes. Here’s what to look out for.

In Italy, according to Istata data of 2016 (the latest ones made public pending the new national update) are about 3.2 million people who claim to be affected by diabetes.

A figure equal to 5.3% of the entire population and 16.5% among people aged 65 and over. It appears that compared to 1980 the situation has clearly worsenedwe almost speak of a doubling of reported cases.

Diabetes consists of a too high blood sugar level, which is the blood sugar levels. A situation that requires adequate drug treatment and cash controls but which must also be followed with an adequate daily diet.

However, there are 7 signs not to be underestimated that are real alarm bells for too high blood sugar. Let’s see everyone right away, you need to be very careful and, if necessary, promptly contact your doctor.

Diabetes and high blood sugar, always check your FEET. We reveal why

To keep blood sugar levels constant, you don’t just need to keep your daily diet at bay, which we explained in the article “Foods in and out for diabetes sufferers“, But also perceive small changes in one’s body. Have you ever checked for example your feet?

One of the effects of type 2 diabetes is the reduced blood flowespecially in the lower limbs and peripheral parts of the body, one on all feet.

By getting less blood, the nerves can carry out their daily tasks with more effort, so much so that we talk about diabetic neuropathy. The symptoms related to these parts of the body are often underestimated but if you feel some discomfort or ailments in your feet contact your doctor immediately.

There are 7 symptoms that can affect the lower limbs in case of type 2 diabetes.

Tingling and numbness (discomfort and pain in other less frequent cases) Difficulty healing from wounds, constant bleeding Ulcers in the forefoot and under the big toe Foot differences such as “claw toe” Dryness, painful cracks in the heels, cuts between the toes, skinned foot Calluses and sores that can cause bleeding even profusely In the worst cases, gangrene with the risk of having to amputate one or more fingers.

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, contact your primary care physician immediately who will give you a check by the diabetologist and together also from a expert podiatrist.