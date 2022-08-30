On August 28th, the national finals of Xtep’s “Crazy On Awakening” was held at the Canton Tower Basketball Park. Shenyang Station Champion Yeqiudi CTM Team, Changsha Station Champion FLYBOY, Guangzhou Station Champion Wusi Youth Team, Chengdu Nightfall Dayuan Team, Xtep New Force Team, and National University Student 3X3 Champions become a heroic team. The 6 champion teams gather together to start the madness showdown. In the end, FLYBOY won the final showdown with CTM and won the championship. Xtep brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin airborne on the scene of the game, interacted passionately with the participating teams and fans, and presented awards to the champion team, drawing a successful conclusion to the national finals of Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning”.













Super team crazy duel fierce competition explodes Yangcheng

The 6 teams of Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning” finals will have 9 matches in 5 hours, including 6 single round-robin group matches, 2 semi-finals and 1 final. On the basis of FIBA ​​3V3, the rules of the competition add a 7-game link, which is not only a test of the team’s coordinated operations, but also a contest of individual strength, ability and physical strength to see who is better. The finals have been exciting from the start of the group stage. Changsha’s popular label FLYBOY and Wu Si Youth and Adult Wing had two evenly-matched duels, which made the scene scream constantly. In the semi-finals, the all-powerful Yeqiudi team faced Wusi youth with unique style of play. The situation was like a roller coaster. In the end, with the 2-point shot of “Master Bald” Zhang Xiaosong, Yeqiudi won the game. At the final moment, FLYBOY and Ye Qiu Di started the ultimate battle of crazy duel. Under the condition of physical decline and player injury, the two teams played a thrilling and exciting battle. In the end, FLYBOY and the Wild Ball Emperor fought 31:30, won the championship, and won the equipment fund worth 100,000 yuan provided by Xtep.





















Jeremy Lin parachuted into the scene with passionate interaction and turned the field

Before the final, Jeremy Lin appeared on the scene, interacted passionately with the participating teams and fans, and distributed the T-shirt signed by Jeremy Lin and the second-generation summer edition JLIN2 SE to the audience at the scene. In the midfield interactive session, Jeremy Lin, Zhang Lei, general manager of Xtep basketball category, and two new Xtep players served as judges, scoring the 4 challengers who staged the slam dunk contest on the spot. The strongest 172 dunk king Feng Zhouyan, one-legged dunker Li Zhongxian, slam dunk star, violent dunker Hu Zheng, and Wusi young player Lu Bin, who saw Jeremy Lin arriving at the scene, temporarily challenged and joined the slam dunk competition, brought everyone to the scene. After two rounds of fancy dunks, the scene cheered continuously.

When commenting on the game on the sidelines, Jeremy Lin followed the ups and downs of the game and was as nervous and excited as the audience at the scene, cheering for the exciting and constantly reversing game. When presenting the award to the championship team, Jeremy Lin said that in the competitive game of basketball, you never know what will happen, and what you want to control may not be able to be controlled, but this is the charm of basketball.

































JLIN2 SE helps players start quickly on the field

JLIN2 SE is the summer version of Jeremy Lin’s 2nd generation. It is the new summer speed flagship created by Xtep for the brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin and the Asian speed guard. In the finals, the players all wore JLIN2 SE to challenge, and JLIN2 SE did its part to become another protagonist on the field, empowering the players to perform on the field. The outstanding performance of JLIN2 SE allows players to play, change direction, break through, excel, and shoot faster and more flexibly, making the competition between teams more intense and the game more exciting. As a milestone of Xtep, JLIN2 SE has drawn on feedback from many professional players and consumers such as Shuhao, and has many innovations and breakthroughs. The one-piece flying woven upper has better breathability, and with the dynamic binding system, the wrapping is better and the upper foot comfort is higher. The full side TPU design, the support surface and the anti-rollover ability are more outstanding, and the water ripple outsole design with higher slip resistance is more flexible and stable during emergency braking and steering. The full-length super-explosive rebound technology, named by Jeremy Lin, is light in weight and has a high rebound rate, making it quicker to start. The newly upgraded JLIN2 SE is lighter, more flexible, and has a more sense of speed, helping the running, attacking and defending, layup and long-range shooting in this crazy duel to be faster and to explode the scene. From August 28th to 29th, Xtep and JD.com will release a new color matching of JLIN2-SE. If you log in to Xtep’s JD.com flagship store, you will also receive the same slippers as Jeremy Lin.





















After the preliminaries, the city competitions, and the finals in Guangzhou, the Xtep basketball “Crazy on the Beginning” event ended perfectly. Brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin personally participated in and witnessed the passion and excitement of each city sub-station and the national finals during the city tour. Regarding the theme of this event and the theme of “Crazy on the Beginning”, Jeremy Lin said that he hopes to inspire basketball-loving players with Xtep, and provide them with good equipment and a stage to bloom their talents. Whether on the court or in life, if you have dreams and goals, start bravely without fear of outside interference and challenges. Keep yourself in the activated state, and you can play crazy and live a wonderful life. Regarding “looking for the next Linsanity”, Xtep said that the next Linsanity is not a specific person, it has nothing to do with age, whether you are a 40-year-old veteran who still insists on playing in the stadium, or a new student who can be expected in the future Generation player. It has nothing to do with professional identity, whether it is a professional athlete or a basketball enthusiast who plays wild ball, as long as you love it enough and insist on it, you will be the next Lin madness.

With the decision of the champion of the finals, the national theme event of Xtep basketball “Crazy on the Beginning” ended perfectly. For those who have dreams and love basketball, this is not the end, but the next starting point. Xtep expects all people who love basketball to be “crazy in the beginning” at the next stop and continue to write wonderful stories.



