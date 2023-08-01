Home » Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Keynan Middleton and Add Depth with Spencer Howard
Sports

Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Keynan Middleton and Add Depth with Spencer Howard

by admin
Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Keynan Middleton and Add Depth with Spencer Howard

Title: Yankees Make Late Trade Deadline Deals, Add Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard

By MLB.com | Updated 6:27 PM EDT

In a last-minute move, the New York Yankees have bolstered their roster by acquiring relief pitcher Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox. The trade involved the Yankees sending minor league right-hander Juan Carela, ranked as New York’s 29th prospect, to the White Sox.

Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, has become a reliable presence in Chicago’s bullpen, earning his spot on the team through an uninvited camp appearance. Over the course of the season, Middleton has pitched 36.1 innings, achieving a respectable 3.96 ERA. However, he struggled in his last seven games, posting a high earned run percentage of 9.95.

In another deal, the Yankees acquired right-hander Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. Howard, 27, brings a track record of pitching in 38 career games (29 starts) with a less impressive 7.20 ERA. Recently, he has played nine games for Triple-A Round Rock, recording a 1-1 record with a 5.40 earned run percentage.

By adding both Middleton and Howard to their roster, the Yankees aim to strengthen their bullpen options and fortify their pitching depth as they make a push for the playoffs. These acquisitions demonstrate their commitment to fielding a competitive team and making decisive moves to improve their chances of success.

See also  WSL: 'Really exciting' relegation fight takes centre stage as four sides battle for survival

You may also like

The Fazzini bicycle kick that drove the fans...

From Xu Haifeng to Liu Yukun: The Glorious...

Spending, Wenger’s supervision and controversial jerseys. It’s a...

Matches of the day in Australia and New...

Gianluigi Buffon’s farewell to football: what he will...

Ever the golfer, Woods will be the host...

Marlins Bolster Infield with Acquisition of Jake Burger...

Gigi Buffon retires, goodbye to football at 45...

Definitive end. The football legend hung up his...

No company bid to build disputed bobsleigh track...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy