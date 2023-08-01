Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Keynan Middleton and Add Depth with Spencer Howard

Title: Yankees Make Late Trade Deadline Deals, Add Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard

By MLB.com | Updated 6:27 PM EDT

In a last-minute move, the New York Yankees have bolstered their roster by acquiring relief pitcher Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox. The trade involved the Yankees sending minor league right-hander Juan Carela, ranked as New York’s 29th prospect, to the White Sox.

Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, has become a reliable presence in Chicago’s bullpen, earning his spot on the team through an uninvited camp appearance. Over the course of the season, Middleton has pitched 36.1 innings, achieving a respectable 3.96 ERA. However, he struggled in his last seven games, posting a high earned run percentage of 9.95.

In another deal, the Yankees acquired right-hander Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. Howard, 27, brings a track record of pitching in 38 career games (29 starts) with a less impressive 7.20 ERA. Recently, he has played nine games for Triple-A Round Rock, recording a 1-1 record with a 5.40 earned run percentage.

By adding both Middleton and Howard to their roster, the Yankees aim to strengthen their bullpen options and fortify their pitching depth as they make a push for the playoffs. These acquisitions demonstrate their commitment to fielding a competitive team and making decisive moves to improve their chances of success.

