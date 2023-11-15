Yankees Eyeing Offensive and Pitching Upgrades in 2023 Offseason

The New York Yankees are making big moves this offseason, with a focus on both their offense and pitching staff. Despite finishing 25th in the majors in runs scored in 2023, the team is also actively looking to improve its pitching staff, according to MLB Network analyst Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi revealed that the Yankees are among the most active teams in the starting pitching market. He has heard that the team is showing interest in free agent Aaron Nola and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to enter the post system soon.

While the Yankees’ offensive deficiencies are apparent, their interest in bolstering their pitching staff is understandable. With Luis Severino and Francelis “Frankie” Montás entering free agency, and questions surrounding the club’s rotation beyond Gerrit Cole, the team is looking for ways to solidify its pitching lineup.

One particular pitching concern for the Yankees is Carlos Rodón, who had a disappointing first season in the Bronx after signing a six-year, $162 million deal. He finished the season with a 6.85 ERA over 14 outings, raising doubts about the team’s starting rotation.

Overall, the Yankees are making it clear that they are not just focusing on one area of improvement this offseason. With potential moves in both offensive and pitching positions, the team is looking to make significant changes to better position themselves for success in the 2024 season.

