Courteney Cox’s Emotional Farewell to Matthew Perry: “I Miss You Every Day”

Courteney Cox’s Goodbye to Matthew Perry on Social Media

The world recently lost beloved actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic TV show “Friends.” After weeks of mourning, Courteney Cox, who played Chandler’s wife Monica Geller on the show, has finally publicly said goodbye to her co-star with an emotional message on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Cox wrote, “I am very grateful for every moment I spent with you, Matty, and I miss you every day.” She also shared a touching video from an iconic episode of “Friends” that captures the beginning of Chandler and Monica’s romance, adding a new layer of emotion to the scene since Perry’s passing.

Cox also revealed an anecdote from filming, sharing that Perry often added his own humor to their scenes. “Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night stand in London,” she wrote. “But because of the public’s reaction, it became the beginning of her love story. In this scene, before we started filming, he whispered a funny phrase for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and kind.”

Cox’s tribute to Perry follows a similar message from their co-star Matt LeBlanc, who shared fond memories of their time on the show, calling it “an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend.”

Perry’s funeral, which took place earlier this month, brought together the rest of the “Friends” cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer. The ceremony was held at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles, located near the Warner Bros. studios where “Friends” was filmed.

The circumstances surrounding Perry’s death remain under investigation. According to a former medical examiner, the investigation is ongoing as authorities search for more information about the unknown drug that may have been involved.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, his co-stars’ heartfelt tributes offer a glimpse into the impact he had both on and off the screen.

